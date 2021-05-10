Still no suspect in custody following SJ triple shooting that left one dead

article

City police investigating Saturday's triple shooting that produced San Jose's 16th homicide of 2021 said early Monday that they have not identified any suspects in the case.

The San Jose Police Department said in a statement, "There are currently no suspects identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation."

The shooting was reported at 10:33 p.m. in the 600 block of Nordale Drive. When police arrived, they found three men, each with at least one gunshot wound.

One of the men died shortly after being transported to a local hospital. Police said the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will release his name after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

The other two victims are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

Advertisement

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (408) 947-7867.