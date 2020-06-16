Stinson beach explosion, fire damages buildings and closes section of Highway 1

article

Crews responded to the scene of an explosion and subsequent fire that damaged several buildings Tuesday morning in Stinson Beach, according to the Marin County Fire Department.

The fire, which destroyed two buildings and damaged two others, was first reported at 8:42 a.m. along the 3400 block of Shoreline Highway.

Officials tweeted the fire was under control shortly before 11 a.m. but noted that the clean up is expected to last most of the day.

Two individuals suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. PG&E is on the scene and they have powered down the area while crews clean it up.

The California Highway Patrol is assisting with diverting traffic and they're asking the public to avoid the area.