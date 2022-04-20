Stockton man accused of stabbing girl to death at school makes 1st court appearance

The man accused of stabbing and killing a 15-year-old girl outside her high school in Stockton, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Anthony Gray, 52, appeared in a gray jumpsuit to face his potential consequences. He told the judge that he understands the accusations against him. He's facing charges of murder with special circumstances of torture, planning a crime and that he committed this crime as a prior convict.

"That evil individual must suffer the ultimate consequences," said Tori Verber Salazar, San Joaquin County district attorney. "There has to be an immediate, immediate change in the law. Right now. Not next year or the year after. Right now!"

The D.A. is now calling on lawmakers to change the law so that murders committed on school campuses and using a knife in a murder will be considered as a special circumstance that could put convicted criminals away for life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Right now if Gray is convicted of his current charges, he does face life in prison, but the D.A. says she needs more tools to hold Gray accountable.

"And if this legislation does not give us the tools, does not say our children matter and that they should be protected on this campus, then they got another thing coming," said Salazar.

Investigators said Gray drove onto Stagg High School's parking lot Monday morning, got out of his car, then stabbed 15-year-old Alicia Reynaga multiple times to death. Investigators called the attack random.

The D.A. said the two involved had no relationship to one another.

Gray has an extensive criminal history in locations including; San Jose, Santa Clara and Napa, the D.A. said. "They go back a number of years to 1989," Salazar said.

The 30-year-criminal history shows no prior violent convictions. In 2002, Santa Clara County court ordered his mental health to be evaluated.

Family members of the victim did not want to speak on camera, but said they want to see justice served.

Gray's next court hearing is set for May 16.

This report comes from KCRA.