Police chase involving stolen motorhome ends with dramatic crash outside San Ramon City Hall

The driver behind the wheel of a stolen motorhome crashed the large vehicle in front of San Ramon City Hall, causing quite an unusual sight Thursday morning.

Police say the motorhome was stolen in San Francisco and spotted with the help of license plate reader cameras in the East Bay around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

When police attempted to stop the driver, they took off, and a pursuit followed.

Eyewitnesses described seeing the speeding motor home approaching a crowded intersection by Bollinger Canyon Road.

Robert Saunders said as he was driving up a hill, he saw the motor home pass by quickly. "There was a whole line of cop cars chasing him," Saunders said. "He's coming down through a crowded intersection. I can only imagine he blew through it a little fast."

The police pursuit only lasted two minutes, according to police.

The suspect ran a red light, lost control, and crashed into a Prius, which was then pushed into a light pole.

Police say the driver of that car was able to walk away from the scene with only minor injuries.

The motorhome flipped onto its side during the dramatic crash.

The suspect, Eric Games, 42, of San Francisco was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. Games had been released from San Francisco County Jail a day earlier on supervised release. He has two pending criminal cases in San Francisco, including another vehicle theft and drugs, records show.

"It was a chaotic scene," said San Ramon police Capt. Denton Carlson. "And I think the biggest thing as we look back and review what happened is the public safety aspect and someone's willingness to operate a vehicle like this in such a manner that was extremely reckless."