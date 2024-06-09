Stolen car was sold on Facebook marketplace, Fairfield police say

A stolen car that triggered an alert to Fairfield police turned out to have been sold on Facebook Marketplace, police said Saturday.

An automated license plate reader alerted police late Sunday that the car was in the area of North Texas Street and Air Base Parkway, police said in a Facebook post.

When officers found the car unoccupied, they used a drone to watch overhead for the driver's return, police said.

"Upon speaking with the man, however, officers learned the vehicle had been purchased through Facebook Marketplace before exchanging several hands," police said. "Unfortunately, it's believed the Facebook listing was fraudulent."

Police urged those shopping on Facebook Marketplace to beware a seller's profile and reviews because they're easy to fake and use a secure payment method, like PayPal, rather than cash.