Stolen Jackie Robinson statue found burned, remains in trash can

Police in Kansas are searching for the vandals who destroyed a statue of Jackie Robinson in Wichita.

The statue was stolen last week from a park where a youth baseball league named for Robinson's uniform number, 42, plays its games. Fire crews found the burned remains of the statue in a trash can in a different park.

The statue was installed in 2021 to honor Robinson, who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball in 1947.

The Georgia-born trailblazer would have been 105 years old today.



