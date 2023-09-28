Stolen truck driver slams into San Jose bakery, suspect steals lottery tickets

article

The driver of a silver pickup truck "intentionally" slammed into Queen Bakery in San Jose early Thursday, and the suspect made off with lottery tickets, according to police and the shop owner.

The owner. Peter Tran, said that this isn't the first time his 35-year-old bakery in the 2800 block of Senter Road has been robbed. But it's the first time someone broke in using a stolen truck.

"It's hard," he said. "I have to deal with this. "It's not safe right now. Especially if you're doing business."

Tran said his burglar alarm company called him at 3:30 a.m. and when he went to check his phone app, he saw a truck inside his shop. He told the company to call police, who confirmed the basics of what happened.

Tran said he looked at his surveillance video to seeing a person case his shop before ramming the truck into the bakery. And then he said he saw the person taking lottery tickets and some cash.

Video at the scene showed the truck had no license plate and that it had to be towed from inside the bakery.

The inside of the store suffered broken windows and damage.

Lottery signs dangled from the ceiling and smashed lottery containers were strewn on the floor.