Stolen watch returned to Foster City man 20 years later
FOSTER CITY, Calif. - A designer timepiece stolen two decades ago was located more than 3,000 miles away in Miami and subsequently returned to its owner in Foster City.
The original owner lost the watch decades ago after he was the victim of a scam and defrauded of the property, police said.
Foster City police, who shared photos of the reunion on social media, said the recovery would not have been possible if the owner had not written down the watch's serial number.
The Source: Foster City police