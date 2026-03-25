Stonestown Galleria evacuated after threat report in San Francisco

The Brief Police responded around 11:40 a.m. to reports of a person making threats targeting the mall. Authorities have not said how the threat was made and are working to determine its credibility. The mall was evacuated, and several Muni bus lines were rerouted due to police activity. The incident was resolved by 3 p.m.



Authorities evacuated San Francisco’s Stonestown Galleria on Wednesday after reports of a person making threats.

Reported threat

What we know:

Police received a report around 11:40 a.m. of an unidentified person making threats targeting the shopping mall, located near Buckingham Way and Winston Drive.

Authorities have not said how the threat was made or whether it came from someone at the mall or was phoned in.

Police response

Officers, along with the department’s tactical team and K-9 units, responded to the scene and are working with the property manager to determine whether the threat is credible.

By 3 p.m., city officials said the incident was resolved and that emergency crews cleared the scene.

Transit impacts

Local perspective:

Muni said that, due to the police activity, bus lines 18, 29, 57 and 58 were rerouted. Motorists can expect residual traffic delays.

The Source: San Francisco Department of Emergency Management