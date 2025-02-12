Stray bullet injures a PG&E contractor in San Francisco

The Brief PG&E contractor shot in leg by stray bullet. Police say there was a ‘gun battle’ between two groups. One person has been arrested.



A PG&E was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported around 12:48 p.m. in the area of Sunnydale Avenue and Sawyer Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been struck by a stray bullet, suffering from a gunshot to his leg, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the stray bullet resulted from a gun battle between two groups of people.

Police said one person was arrested and that investigators are looking for more suspects.

A man who works nearby at River of Life Church said another stray bullet struck his parked SUV, narrowly missing his wife who was sitting inside with their baby son.

Authorities have not disclosed what led up to the shooting.