Stretch of I-80 eastbound in Contra Costa County closed for repaving

A stretch of Interstate 80 in the East Bay is closed for the entire weekend for a major repaving project.

Caltrans shut down the eastbound lanes of I-80 late Friday. The closure stretches from Highway 4 in Hercules to Crockett.

Video shows a long line of dump trucks in some of the early road work done overnight into Saturday.

The lanes will remain closed until early Monday morning. Weekend commuters should expect delays in the area.

