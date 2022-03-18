Vacant commercial building bursts into flames in Campbell

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Campbell Friday morning, authorities said.

Authorities said the fire erupted around 10:40 a.m. at a three-story vacant commercial structure in the area of Dell Avenue and Knowles Drive.

Fire officials said crews are resorting to defensive operations as they work to control the blaze.

"This fire will continue to burn for sometime, and smoke will continue to affect the immediate area and be visible throughout the Bay Area," said Fire Captain Justin Stockman.

Fire officials are asking people to be cautious and aware of arriving fire trucks.