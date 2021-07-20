Evacuations ordered, structures threatened by Vacaville brush fire

article

A fire burning in vegetation north of Vacaville led to mandatory evacuation orders while threatening some structures.

"There is an immediate threat to life," Solano County's emergency Twitter account said while ordering residents to leave a stretch of Pleasant Valley Road.

The fire had consumed about five to 10 acres of "grassy oak woodland," Cal Fire's LNU unit said

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. and posed a threat to structures, the Vacaville Fire District tweeted.

No other details were immediately available.