Student arrested after handgun found at Walnut Creek high school

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Walnut Creek
KTVU FOX 2

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KTVU) - Walnut Creek police arrested a high school student on Thursday who brought a loaded handgun to campus. 

Officers received a report around 11:13 a.m. of a student at Las Lomas High School in possession of a concealed weapon. 

A school resource officer quickly located and detained the student, police said. 

The student's backpack was searched and a loaded firearm was found inside. 

The high school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure until police determined the campus was safe. 

The student was arrested and transported to the police department. 

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing. 