Student arrested after handgun found at Walnut Creek high school

Walnut Creek police arrested a high school student on Thursday who brought a loaded handgun to campus.

Officers received a report around 11:13 a.m. of a student at Las Lomas High School in possession of a concealed weapon.

A school resource officer quickly located and detained the student, police said.

The student's backpack was searched and a loaded firearm was found inside.

The high school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure until police determined the campus was safe.

The student was arrested and transported to the police department.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing.