Student detained after BB gun found at San Jose high school

A student at San Jose's Willow Glen High School was detained after police found a BB gun on campus on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the campus around noon after getting a tip that a student had brought a weapon to school.

"My 16-year-old daughter texted me, ‘F—!’ and that she was in the bathroom, she couldn’t get back in her classroom. She was freakin out," said parent Tim Wenzel.

Students, teachers and staff were told to shelter in place while police investigated whether the tip was true.

Nervous parents descended on Cottle Avenue waiting for additional information as officers surrounded the school's library.

At around 2 p.m., authorities announced that a BB gun was located on campus and a student was detained.

Once the shelter in place was lifted, classes resumed, though some students were released to their parents.

"I was really scared because I saw all the police officers. And I was just really freaked out. And I didn’t know what to do. But my immediate reaction was just to run," said student Gemma Wenzel.