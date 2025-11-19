Student dies days after nearly drowning at UC Berkeley frat

The Brief A UC Berkeley student has died after what has been described as a near drowning at a fraternity house. Police responded to a report shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Friday of a male who had possibly drowned. Students said the fraternity is often referred to as Aqua Delta and that it's the only fraternity house on Greek Row with a swimming pool.



A UC Berkeley student has died after what has been described as a near drowning on Friday night at a fraternity house off campus on Greek Row.

The Berkeley Police Department announced on Wednesday that the 19-year-old Cal student died after spending days in the hospital in critical condition.

Their name was not released. Foul play was not suspected in their death.

What we know:

Berkeley police are investigating. But so far, authorities have not released details of what happened.

Police would only say that they responded to a report shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Friday of a male who had possibly drowned at the frat house in the 2400 block of Prospect Street.

The BPD noted that, when officers arrived at the fraternity, they found a large party "with an estimated attendance of more than 300 people."

"Officers observed conditions consistent with overcrowding and heavy alcohol consumption," the department added.

Police posted a notice of public nuisance by the front entrance of the fraternity house within 90 minutes of the incident.

It said, in part, "the Berkeley Police Department found that a gathering at the below listed premises caused a public nuisance," and "disturbance of the peace, threat to public safety."

It also said that "if the police respond to another disturbance constituting a nuisance at the above premises within 120 days of this notice, including but not limited to a disturbance later today or tonight, civil penalties will be imposed."

The fraternity – Alpha Delta Phi – issued a statement which said, in part: "Our priority is the safety and well-being of all members and guests. As this remains an active investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.

Students said the fraternity is often referred to as Aqua Delta and that it's the only fraternity house on Greek Row with a swimming pool.