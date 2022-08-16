Student pulls out loaded gun during lunchtime fight: Stockton police

article

A high school student pulled out a gun during a lunchtime fight on Monday according to Stockton police.

The fight broke out between three students at Lincoln High School in the middle of the day, police said. A Stockton Police Resource Officer tackled the student and took his gun.

Loaded gun taken from student during the brawl. Photo credit: Stockton Police Department.

Two students ended up with minor injuries from the brawl, officials said.

ALSO: 15-year-old girl stabbed to death by intruder at a Stockton high school

The student was taken into custody. Police did not give any information about the registered owner of the gun.

This is still an active investigation.