Student stabbed at Christopher High School in Gilroy

A student at a Gilroy high school was arrested for allegedly stabbing another student during a fight, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 11:59 a.m. at Christopher High School, located at 850 Day Road, according to the Gilroy Police Department. The school district also confirmed the incident.

Police said it appears two students were involved in a fight in the school's locker room. During the altercation, one of the students pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

School staff and a resource officer quickly intervened.

The student who stabbed their peer was arrested on campus. The injured student was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The student's current condition is unknown.

Authorities issued a "code blue" lockdown to ensure all students and staff were safe while they investigated the incident. The lockdown was later lifted.

The suspect was transported to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.