Student stabbed at South San Francisco High School, another student arrested

A 16-year-old student was stabbed at South San Francisco High School Friday afternoon, resulting in the arrest of a 14-year-old student, police said.

The stabbing occurred around noon, and police learned that a teen was stabbed during a physical altercation at the school. They were taken to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation, police learned that a 14-year-old teen allegedly stabbed the older teen and was taken into custody.

The stabbing prompted the school to go into secure campus mode, restricting people coming on and off campus, the high school shared in a letter to parents.

"Our school campus is safe and there is no threat to our students or staff. School continues to be in session as regularly scheduled," said Shawnterra Moore, the district's superintendent.

Police called the incident isolated and said there was no threat to the community.

Police investigate a stabbing at a high school in South San Francisco where one student stabbed and injured another on Friday, Sept. 27.