Students at Oakley middle school report feeling ill after ingesting substance

Students at an Oakley middle school reported to staff members that they ingested an unknown substance that was given to them by a fellow student, school officials said.

Delta Vista Principal Rusty Ehrlich sent a message to parents and guardians on Monday informing them that several students reported feeling ill after ingesting something given to them by another student.

"Following our established protocol, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was contacted immediately to ensure the safety of our students. This investigation is still active," the message read.

It remains unclear what substance the students ingested.

"I want to reassure you safety is a top priority for me and I could not be more proud of our staff’s, students’ and EMS’s immediate and professional response to this matter," Ehrlich said.