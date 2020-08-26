Study reveals most affordable cities for homeownership in California

article

While living in California often comes with a hefty price tag, a new study revealed the most affordable cities to live in the Golden State.

According to the study, most of the communities that made the cut are in Central or Southern California.

SmartAsset analyzed property taxes, insurance costs, and other data to determine the most affordable areas to own a home.

According to the study, the most affordable areas are:

1. California City (Kern County)

• Median income: $48,239

• Average closing costs: $2,223

• Annual homeowner’s insurance rate: $220

• Average annual mortgage payment: $5,755

• Affordability index: 50.01

2. Madera Acres (Madera County)

• Median income: $85,558

• Average closing costs: $2,716

• Annual homeowner’s insurance rate: $429

• Average annual mortgage payment: $11,219

• Affordability index: 49.39

3. Imperial (Imperial County)

• Median income: $85,867

• Average closing costs: $2,741

• Annual homeowner’s insurance rate: $441

• Average annual mortgage payment: $11,535

• Affordability index: 49.39

4. Ridgecrest (Kern County)

• Median income: $65,077

• Average closing costs: $2,460

• Annual homeowner’s insurance rate: $335

• Average annual mortgage payment: $8,780

• Affordability index: 44.77

5. Coalinga (Fresno County)

• Median income: $61,026

• Average closing costs: $2,434

• Annual homeowner’s insurance rate: $323

• Average annual mortgage payment: $8,449

• Affordability index: 44.31

6. Barstow (San Bernardino County)

• Median income: $39,585

• Average closing costs: $2,200

• Annual homeowner’s insurance rate: $208

• Average annual mortgage payment: $5,454

• Affordability index: 44.06

7. Homeland (Riverside County)

• Median income: $42,239

• Average closing costs: $2,250

• Annual homeowner’s insurance rate: $233

• Average annual mortgage payment: $6,091

• Affordability index: 42.05

8. Spring Valley Lake (San Bernardino County)

• Median income: $95,426

• Average closing costs: $2,934

• Annual homeowner’s insurance rate: $535

• Average annual mortgage payment: $14,010

• Affordability index: 41.49

9. Orosi (Tulare County)

• Median income: $44,756

• Average closing costs: $2,311

• Annual homeowner’s insurance rate: $262

• Average annual mortgage payment: $6,870

• Affordability index: 39.52

10. Taft (Kern County)

• Median income: $53,574

• Average closing costs: $2,377

• Annual homeowner’s insurance rate: $295

• Average annual mortgage payment: $7,720

• Affordability index: 39.03

Find out more on smartasset.com.

