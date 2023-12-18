Stunning lightning flashes across purple sky in Pacifica

A KTVU photographer captured a stunning image of lightning flashing across a purple sky in Pacifica, as a multi-day storm promised to pummel the Bay Area.

Jaden Schaul created the image Sunday just before midnight, showing the white burst of light streak across the heavens from Mussel Rock Park in a multiple-exposure shot.

The photo showed the dark ocean, green coastal shrubs and what appeared to be a couple in the far right corner of the frame.

The National Weather Service issued a marine warming for the coast.

The wet weather is supposed to last off-and-on through Thursday.