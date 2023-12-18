Bay Area showers cause slick roads, car crashes

Bay Area residents woke Monday morning to rain and wind, causing a fair number of traffic accidents on the roads.

Accidents were spotted on Interstates 880 and 580 in Oakland, Castro Valley, San Ramon, San Leandro during the early morning commute.

The San Leandro accident was fatal: Witnesses said the driver of a car struck and killed a person at Lewelling Boulevard just after midnight Monday.

Officers tracked down the driver and now hope to learn what led to the fatality.

KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco said the rain will taper off about 9 a.m., but will last on-and-off through Thursday.

Be prepared for between one and four inches across the region over that time period, she said.