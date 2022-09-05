Expand / Collapse search
Summer 2022 finishes as one of warmest seasons ever with records set across country

By Andrew Wulfeck
Published 
Updated 9:18AM
Weather
FOX Weather
Intense Heatwave Engulfs Southern California article

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: People gather on Santa Monica beach amid an intense heat wave in Southern California on September 4, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of

You don’t need a meteorologist to tell you it was hot during the past summer, but a preliminary review of temperatures shows the country is in the running for one of the hottest seasons ever on record.

Data from the Southeast Regional Climate Center (SERCC) showed the average temperature was around 74 °F, which is very near records set back during the summer of 2021 and the 1936 Dust Bowl.

A series of heatwaves across the country helped communities in all four regions reach and smash local, all-time records.

Cities that reported their all-time warmest summer included: Tampa; Salt Lake City; San Antonio, Texas; Newark, New Jersey; and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Hundreds of other communities across nearly every state reported experiencing one of their top ten warmest summers on record.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is still reviewing data for the entire country and is expected to release its findings on September 9 on where the 2022 summer season ranks on the warm scale.

If the phrase ‘record heat’ sounds like a broken record, it is. If temperature readings for 2022 verify, it will mean the last three summers have all ranked in the top five for all-time warmest.

The summers of 2021, 1936, 2012, 2011 and 2020 hold the top five spots for warmest seasons ever.

According to NOAA, U.S. summers are growing warmer by a rate of 1.23 °F every century, meaning chances will only increase that future seasons will rank amongst some of the warmest ever.

The only region that saw temporary relief from the summer’s extended heat was the Desert Southwest, where a significant monsoon season produced plenty of cloud cover and heavy rains.

The FOX Forecast Center said most of the cities that saw a cooler summer were impacted by plenty of moisture.

The same general patterns that impacted the lower 48 over the summer are expected to continue into fall.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center believes the entire country is in store for a warm season that will have many wondering when relief from the heat will be on the way.

Read more of this story on FOX Weather


 