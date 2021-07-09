Summertime sizzle: Triple-digit temps to roast the Bay Area

The Bay Area braces for a weekend of extreme heat as high pressure from the desert southwest nudges into California.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the North and East Bay Hills and the Santa Cruz Mountains, which goes into effect at noon on Friday and lasts through Sunday evening.

Keep track of current conditions with the KTVU weather app

Temperatures may exceed 100 degrees in inland areas and the East Bay could be the hottest with some cities hitting close to 105 degrees.

Elevated fire danger will also be part of the equation as humidity levels will drop and overnight temperatures will stay unseasonably warm inland.

SEE ALSO: California's grid operator issues flex alert due to extreme heat

The Santa Clara Valley has also been placed under a heat advisory. Temperatures there are expected to reach the upper 90s.

Advertisement

The heat is forecast to peak on Saturday and Sunday. The marine layer will begin to deepen Sunday night as the ridge of high pressure relents allowing for cooling Monday into Tuesday.