California's grid operator issues Friday flex alert due to extreme heat

article

You know the drill.

California's grid operator has issued a statewide flex alert for Friday July 9 due to extreme heat.

The flex alert is in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., California ISO said.

The flex alert calls on residents and energy consumers to voluntarily conserve during the hours of observance to alleviate the strain on the power grid.

Temperatures are expected to soar on Friday into the triple digits and there is an excessive heat warning starting at noon for many parts of the Bay Area and will lasts through Sunday evening.

The flex alerts typically are in the the evening hours when solar energy diminishes or is unavailable.

The basic request during a flex alert is for consumers to:

-Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits

-Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers

-Turn off all unnecessary lights

Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical

items.

Meanwhile, cooling centers will be available to the public. For information on where to beat the heat in Contra Costa County, check here. 20 library locations will be available throughout the county.

Cooling centers are available in Santa Clara County for the vulnerable and elderly. Check the cooling center map or the list below:

City of Cupertino

Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

City of Gilroy

Gilroy Library

350 W 6th St, Gilroy, CA 95020

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

City of Los Altos

Los Altos Library

13 S San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Woodland Library

1975 Grant Ave, Los Altos, CA 94024

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

City of Los Gatos

Los Gatos Library

100 Villa Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

City of Milpitas

Milpitas Library

160 N Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

City of Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill Library

660 W Main Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Centennial Recreation Center

171 W. Edmundson Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Hours: Friday, July 9 from 8:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday, July 10 – Sunday, July 11 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Advertisement

City of Saratoga

Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070

Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm