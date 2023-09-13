Sunnyvale: Man in critical condition after being shot in his vehicle by unknown suspect

article

A man is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday in Sunnyvale and the suspect remains outstanding, the Department of Public Safety said.

At around 10:39 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots and a vehicle collision in the area of Hawthorn and Arbutus avenues.

Officers found a man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, the Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

The investigation revealed that the man was in his vehicle when an unknown suspect in another vehicle fired two shots at him, hitting him once. The suspect then fled the scene.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Detective N. Kakis at (408) 730-7110.

