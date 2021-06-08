Superintendent of Marin County school district arrested for lewd acts with child

article

Marin County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested the superintendent of Shoreline Unified School District for lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age.

Robert Patrick Raines, 66, of Petaluma was arrested Tuesday after the sheriff's department on June 1 received a report of possible criminal allegations involving a staff member at the school district.

Officials said the district has placed Raines on immediate administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. A school resource officer aided detectives with the investigation.

"The health, safety and well-being of all of our students is our most important priority" stated Mary Jane Burke, Superintendent of Schools for the Marin County Office of Education. "It is the mandate of all schools to follow all relevant laws with regard to any allegations of child abuse. The district took swift and immediate action notifying the Marin County Sheriff's Office and placed Mr. Raines on leave."

Law enforcement officials did not provide a booking photo. Additional details were not available. This is a developing news story.