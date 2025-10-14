Expand / Collapse search

Supes to consider 'final action' of removing Sheriff Christina Corpus

Published  October 14, 2025 6:01am PDT
FILE ART - San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus. 

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors is set to meet Tuesday morning to decide the future of Sheriff Christina Corpus.

Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. to consider final action on whether to remove Corpus from her post.

Any decision requires a 4/5 vote of the board. 

The sheriff has been accused of maintaining an inappropriate workplace relationship and fostering a culture of intimidation within the department.

Corpus has denied all of the allegations.

