Supes to consider 'final action' of removing Sheriff Christina Corpus

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors is set to meet Tuesday morning to decide the future of Sheriff Christina Corpus.

Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. to consider final action on whether to remove Corpus from her post.

Any decision requires a 4/5 vote of the board.

The sheriff has been accused of maintaining an inappropriate workplace relationship and fostering a culture of intimidation within the department.

Corpus has denied all of the allegations.