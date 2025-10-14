Supes to consider 'final action' of removing Sheriff Christina Corpus
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors is set to meet Tuesday morning to decide the future of Sheriff Christina Corpus.
Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. to consider final action on whether to remove Corpus from her post.
Any decision requires a 4/5 vote of the board.
The sheriff has been accused of maintaining an inappropriate workplace relationship and fostering a culture of intimidation within the department.
Corpus has denied all of the allegations.