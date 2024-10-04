Supporters of ousted superintendent demand answers about firing

The Brief: Santa Clara County Superintendent of Education was fired abruptly Wednesday night. Supporters are calling for a public hearing to learn why Two of the board members who voted to fire her are up for reelection next month.



Supporters of former Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan gathered Thursday, demanding answers after her sudden firing.

Dewan, who had led the county’s education office since 2018, was terminated in a closed-door board meeting Wednesday night. The board voted to remove Dewan "without cause," a legal term indicating no specific reason was given for her dismissal.

Claudia Rossi, a former trustee of the Santa Clara County Board of Education, expressed frustration.

"She is effective, inspirational, selfless, and tireless," Rossi said. "This is petty. This is reckless. This is personal."

The decision has sparked controversy, with Dewan's supporters — including former board members, local officials, teachers, and staff — criticizing the timing of the move.

Three of the four board members who voted for her termination may not be on the board come January. Grace Mah and Don Rocha are up for re-election. Trustee Joseph Di Salvo is not seeking another term.

Dewan's firing has also drawn criticism from those concerned about the leadership change occurring so close to the November election. However, some parents supported her removal, citing dissatisfaction with her handling of special education services, including the closure of a special needs school in Gilroy.

Ana Mendoza, a community activist, voiced these concerns.

"She's our county superintendent. Those decisions are not made without her knowledge," Mendoza said.

In California, most county superintendents are elected, but in Santa Clara County, the superintendent is appointed, raising calls for change.

Rossi added, "This is a case that brings to the forefront the need for voters to have a say."

A public hearing may be called next week to further discuss the circumstances surrounding Dewan’s dismissal.