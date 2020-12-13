Surfer rescued from waters off Fort Point in San Francisco

article

An adult surfer was in critical condition late Sunday afternoon after encountering problems while in San Francisco Bay near Fort Point and the Presidio, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

On social media, the SFFD said "surfers performed (a) heroic rescue" of the victim, and that SFFD paramedics later performed live-saving measures on the shore. The victim was taken to a trauma center for treatment.

Fire department officials made their first announcement of the rescue at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.