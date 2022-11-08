Surfer rescued off China Beach in San Francisco

A surfer is in critical condition after being rescued Monday night at China Beach by fellow surfers and crews from the San Francisco Fire Department.

Fire officials tweeted thanks to local surfers, who they said saw the unconscious surfer, moved him to a rock and went ashore to call 911.

Fire department rescue swimmers swam through the surf in darkness to treat the surfer and transport him to shore in a rescue boat.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.