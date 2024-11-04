Surprising closure of award-winning North Bay restaurant

A surprising closure in the North Bay's dining scene: An italian restaurant that recently earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand award has shut down for good.

Molti Amici in Healdsburg announced its closure on Facebook, thanking the community and staff for their support.

The CEO said financial issues forced the decision and that the staff will receive severance.

Molti Amici was praised for its wood-fired pizzas and fresh pasta.

