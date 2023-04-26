Expand / Collapse search

Surveillance shows burglary at Alameda restaurant

By KTVU staff
 
Alameda
Restaurant burglary in Alameda

Surveillance video shows a restaurant being robbed in Alameda.

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A restaurant in Alameda has reopened after a burglary earlier this week.

Security camera video at Alley and Vine shows two people stealing cash registers, computers and safes after smashing a window to get inside.

The surveillance video shows they were inside the restaurant for almost an hour.

"I feel safe in this town, I know our customers feel safe," said Alley and Vine co-ower Casey Hunt. "But yeah, it is kind of a sign of the times."

Hunt has been in touch with neighboring businesses about the break-in to make sure they're taking precautions.