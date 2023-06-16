Surveillance video shows car striking pedestrian in fatal Oakland hit-and-run crash

article

A pedestrian who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash in Oakland has died in the hospital, according to police.

Oakland Police Department reported the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday at Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue. Arriving officers described the victim as an adult.

Paramedics tended to the victim who was transported to a hospital where they later died.

The victim was initially listed in critical condition.

Police said based on their preliminary investigation, the driver fled the scene after the incident.

KTVU obtained video from the nearby Thomas Adams Residential Care Facility that shows a black sedan speeding through an intersection and plowing into the victim.

Police did not provide a more specific description of the suspect vehicle.

Warning: Surveillance video contains disturbing imagery

SEE ALSO: Mother, daughter die after crashing Tesla into tree, Santa Clara police say