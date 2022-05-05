Surveillance video shows suspect stealing van from Livermore food pantry

Police in Livermore are searching for thieves who stole a white van from outside of a non-profit's office that gives food to those in need.



Surveillance video from the parking lot of Tri Valley Haven Food Pantry at 150 North L Street shows the van's brake lights come on Monday morning, and the driver backing out of the parking spot and drives away.



Ralph Johnson, director of homeless services, told KTVU on Tuesday that the thief cut their way through a security fence.



"The fence was cut and they came through that avenue," he said, pointing to the surveillance video. "The van being hot-wired. You could see the back lights going off and on. The van finally moved and left the parking lot."



Johnson said his nonprofit uses that van to make grocery store pick-ups of food to be delivered to people in need.

The pantry provides free groceries, fresh fruit and veggies to more than 4,000 Tri-Valley residents each month.

For more information on the pantry, click here.

