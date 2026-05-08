Survival of Oakland First Fridays is under threat after some sponsors pull out

The Brief Organizers of Oakland First Fridays report that sponsors are pulling out because the event is being unfairly blamed for violent incidents occurring hours after festivities end. Oakland Police Chief James Beere clarified that recent violence, including a mass shooting and a major car crash, was not associated with the street festival. Local business owners warn that the loss of the monthly event would significantly impact the local economy and reduce positive community engagement.



The organizers of Oakland First Fridays say the future of the long-running street festival is at risk.

Survival threatened

Oakland First Fridays are at risk because of negative events and reputation.

What they're saying:

Venessa McGhee, director of the nonprofit KONO which has operated the event for 13 years, says negative publicity and a perceived link to crime are threatening their survival.

According to McGhee, several sponsors have withdrawn their support.

She attributes this to the event being unfairly associated with violent incidents that have erupted in the city hours after the festival had concluded.

Police records highlight the violence in question.

In March, a mass shooting at EZ's Lounge hours after First Friday left two people dead and five others injured. In early May, a driver crashed into a pole, sending seven people to the hospital.

On Monday, Oakland Police Chief James Beere worked to clarify the timeline of these events, noting that one specific incident occurred four hours after First Friday ended and was located approximately 10 blocks away.

"We can’t have fingers pointed at our event," McGhee said. "Our team is very small, and we pour our hearts into this event."

Concerned Oaklanders

Why you should care:

Oakland First Fridays are under threat after merchants and sponsors pull out.

The potential end of the festival has sparked concern among local merchants.

Pierre Slack, owner of Black Forest Kitchen on 25th Street, noted that the festival increases his business by up to 50 percent. He fears that if the trend continues and the event leaves, it will have a permanent negative impact on his livelihood.

In response to safety concerns, the City Administrator’s office stated that it has implemented a coordinated set of public safety enhancements.

These measures include additional police patrols, stricter parking enforcement, and crackdowns on illegal vending, alongside increased collaboration with the local business community.

As First Friday organizers fight to raise enough money to stay afloat, other community leaders are looking to maintain momentum.

Sean Sullivan, owner of the bar Fluid 510, is launching a new monthly event called "Oaktown Thursdays" starting in June.

Sullivan believes the city must engage young people in positive activities to stand up to violence.

"We believe activating the streets with positivity is what drives out the negativity," McGhee said.

To help Oakland First Fridays, click here.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

FILE ART - Oakland First Fridays.



