2 Oakland EZ's Lounge bar victims ID'd: English teacher, 25-year-old man

The Brief Two victims killed in a mass shooting in Oakland at EZ's Lounge have been ID'd as Markise Martin, 25, and Latetia Bobo, 33. It's unclear why they were shot or if they were intended targets. The shooting took place on a particularly busy night in Oakland, coinciding with the return of First Fridays.



Oakland police on Monday identified the second victim of a mass shooting at a downtown bar over the weekend, which rocked the city following a peaceful First Friday event hours beforehand.

Police identified one of the victims as 25-year-old Markise Martin, and confirmed the identity of 33-year-old Latetia Bobo, whom friends and colleagues had ID'd earlier.

Bobo was an eighth-grade English teacher at Caliber Public Schools, a San Pablo charter school called Beta Academy, where her colleagues said she was "deeply cherished."

A GoFundMe for Martin said that he was a "loving son and a devoted father" to his 1-year-old daughter.

Motive unknown

What we don't know:

Police did not say whether Martin and Bobo had known each other. A motive for the shooting has not been revealed. And police have not said whether any of the shooting victims were the intended targets or not.

English language arts teacher Latetia Bobo, 33, was killed in a mass shooting at a Downtown Oakland bar.

Five others injured

Five others were injured during the Saturday shooting at 3:30 a.m. at EZ's Lounge, a bar located at 412 14th Street.

The backstory:

The shooting took place on a particularly busy night in Oakland, coinciding with the return of First Fridays, a free monthly community festival held in the area. The event, which featured additional police presence and community ambassadors, concluded at 9:30 p.m. — but attendees continued to gather at nearby businesses, including in front of EZ's Lounge, into the early morning hours.

Bobo died at the scene, and Martine died at the hospital.

Officers originally said they detained "multiple individuals at the scene" and recovered several firearms. But as of Monday, police did not announce any arrests, and they said they are "actively seeking suspects."

Citizen App video of a mass shooting at EZ's Lounge in Oakland. March 7, 2026

Witness accounts

What they're saying:

Over the weekend, a tattoo artist named Kuzi who works nearby at Oakland Ink, said he did not hear the gunshots but quickly realized something was wrong.

"I just heard like 100 people running," he said. "I saw one of the girls that got shot — she was running and bleeding all over the street right here."

Kuzi described a chaotic scene outside the club.

"There were a lot of people crying, screaming, the whole street blocked off," he said. Witnesses who had been inside the lounge told him the gunman entered the venue and opened fire without warning.

The outside of EZ's Lounge in Oakland, where a mass shooting took place. March 7, 2026

Alison Campbell, owner of Truve, a business on the same block, said the violence was deeply troubling.

"It's alarming," Campbell said. "I immediately reached out to my landlord and was like, 'Hey, we need to find out what's going on here, because this is not good for my business, it's not good for Oakland.'"

Campbell said she believes the shooting could have been prevented and expressed sympathy for the victims' families.

"I feel for the families who are dealing with injured or have lost someone today," she said. "But it's something that can be prevented — I fully believe it can be prevented."

What you can do:

Oakland police say if anyone has information, they should contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821, call the TIP LINE at 238-7950, or email cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.