Suspect arrested in Dublin freeway shooting

A suspect was arrested Wednesday after allegedly firing shots at another motorist on a freeway in Dublin, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Happened on I-580 in Dublin

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 9:02 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 580 between Flynn and Grant Line roads.

A man reported that he was driving his Tesla Model 3 when the driver of a red GMC Yukon fired at least five shots at him, the CHP said.

Neither the man nor his vehicle was struck by the gunfire.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting, but officers were able to track the Yukon to San Leandro using Flock license plate readers.

San Leandro police located the suspect vehicle, found a loaded firearm inside, and arrested the driver.

The suspect was booked into Santa Rita Jail.The driver’s identity has not been released.