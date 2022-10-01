Suspect arrested after woman shot to death in San Jose

article

San Jose police say one man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death on Friday evening.

Officers say they were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway just after 6 p.m. When they arrived at scene they located the victim.

Officials say not long after, they received an arrest warrant for the suspect, who was later found at a home in Fresno.

Police did not say what may have lead to the shooting.

This marks the 28th homicide of 2022 in San Jose.

