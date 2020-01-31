Suspect arrested in connection with 2005 cold case murder of Antioch teen

article

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old that occurred in Antioch in 2005.

Candice Carter, 39, of Pittsburg, was arrested in connection with the murder of Edgar Martinez, 17, according to the Antioch Police Department.

On March 27, 2005 at 11:37 p.m., Martinez was sleeping in his bed in an apartment in the 300 block of West 20th Street when subjects fired several shots into the apartment.

Martinez was struck in the chest by the gunfire and ultimately died from his injuries.

Police said the murder was the result of an argument that had occurred earlier between Carter and a group of men she believed to be rival gang members.

Following the argument, Carter and two other men returned to the area and fired the shots into Martinez's apartment, according to police.

Police said it was determined Martinez played no part in the initial argument with Carter.

Carter was taken into custody on Thursday at around 4 p.m. when officers from the Antioch Police Department and the Pittsburg Police Department served a high-risk arrest warrant on Carter in Pittsburg.

Police credit advancements in technology and help from the community in solving the nearly 15-year-old cold case. Police said they expect to make more arrests related to the case in the near future.