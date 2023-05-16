Suspect arrested in Safeway parking lot stabbing, attempted carjackings, Santa Rosa police say

article

A man, described by police as a transient, is in custody Tuesday evening after a stabbing and attempted carjackings at a Santa Rosa Safeway parking lot, police say.

Santa Rosa Police Department said multiple calls of a stabbing at the Safeway store, located at 2751 4th Street, came in just before 8 p.m.

Police said the suspect, 40-year-old Elijah Beck, slashed a vehicle's tires after an attempted carjacking, separately stabbed someone, and tried to carjack another vehicle. When officers arrived, they said the suspect was surrounded by store patrons. Officers directed the suspect to the ground where he was handcuffed without further incident.

The stabbing victim, who was stabbed in the arm was treated and released at the scene, police said.

Police said witnesses told them the suspect attempted to carjack two vehicles in the store's parking lot. He allegedly brandished a large kitchen knife at one woman and told her to get out of the car, or he would "kill" her, according to police.

After that unsuccessful carjacking attempt, Beck allegedly slashed the victim's vehicle's tires.

Police said Beck then made his way to the store's entrance and slashed the male victim before a second carjacking attempt. Police said that customers fought back and rammed Beck with shopping carts and kept him detained in the vehicle he was allegedly trying to steal until police arrived.

The knife was found by police and taken into evidence.

Police said Beck was booked earlier the same morning into Sonoma County Jail by Sonoma County Sheriff's Department on an unrelated trespassing offense.

Beck was released for criminal trespassing and received a citation and was told to appear in court at a later date.

The suspect was ultimately charged with felony carjacking, criminal threats, vandalism and felony assault with a deadly weapon.