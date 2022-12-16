Suspect arrested in San Jose stabbing cold case

article

Police in San Jose have taken a man into a custody suspected of a 2017 homicide, the department announced on Thursday.

Keith Dupee, 36, of East Palo Alto, is suspected in the stabbing death of Samuel Choi on June 10, 2017. Choi was found with at least one stab wound in the 1700 block of Everglade Avenue and he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

At the time, police could not identify a suspect and the case went cold. Then in September of this year, detectives revisited the case and found evidence that led them to Dupee. A warrant was issued for his arrest immediately, but SJPD said he was a transient and therefore difficult to locate.

On Saturday, Dupee came into contact with police in Fresno County who saw his warrant and took him into custody. He was transported back to San Jose and was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide.

Police are still investigating this crime and are asking anyone who may have information that could help the case to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan or Detective Ramirez at 4106@sanjoseca.gov or 4201@sanjoseca.gov.