Suspect arrested in teen's shooting death at Oakley house party to be released from custody

The 18-year-old arrested this week in connection to a fatal shooting at an Oakley house party will be released from police custody on Friday, Oakley city officials say.

The case is active and ongoing and pending further investigation. On Oct. 25, Oakley police arrested Jason Walizada, 18, of Antioch in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Ke'Marion Tucker. Three other teens, a 17-year-old girl and two boys, ages 15 and 16, were hurt in the Saturday night shooting on the 400 block of Shannon Way.

City officials said this case has been a priority for the police department since it occurred.

"The Department has processed a large amount of electronic and digital evidence and spoken to many people in relation to the investigation," Police Chief Paul Beard wrote in a press release.

Walizada was booked and held in the Martinez Detention Facility for a warrant, which was obtained Oakley police.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton's office also issued a statement on this case on Friday. They added that police were still gathering evidence and that once police complete their work, they will likely present the DA's office with a request to prosecute the suspect.

Beard said police are unable to speak about the details of the case and what they've uncovered thus far. He alluded to a large amount of evidence that needs to be processed.

"This case represents the largest, most violent and deadly mass-shooting involving youth in the history of Oakley. We are not done in our pursuit of justice in this killing and it is our end goal to remove all responsible parties from free society and incarcerate them. I previously stated our work is not done – we will not rest until we have successfully achieved the end goal in this case," Beard's statement read.

Relatives of the victim told KTVU said Ke'Marion was just beginning to find his place in the world and was starting to blossom and glow. Ke'Marion died at the scene of the shooting. He loved playing basketball as a student at Liberty High School in Brentwood.