Suspect arrested in shooting of 7-Eleven clerk

Published  August 24, 2024 9:25pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
In San Leandro, one woman was arrested for killing her ex-boyfriend, and separately, a suspect was arrested for shooting a 7-Eleven clerk and robbing the convenience store earlier this month.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Police arrested an Oakland man after he allegedly shot a 7-Eleven clerk in an armed robbery in San Leandro

The incident unfolded early Wednesday around 5:15 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on 525 Williams Street. Police responded after getting a call about the clerk being shot. 

Authorities identified the shooter and robber as 30-year-old Anthony Craft of Oakland. Craft allegedly made off with stolen cash after he shot the clerk in the chest, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in stable condition. 

Police tracked Craft to the 1400 block of 105th Avenue, where he was arrested on Thursday. 

Craft was charged with attempted homicide, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and having an outstanding warrant for robbery.