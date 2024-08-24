Suspect arrested in shooting of 7-Eleven clerk

The brief A suspect was arrested for an armed robbery at a San Leandro 7-Eleven He was charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting the clerk in the abdomen



Police arrested an Oakland man after he allegedly shot a 7-Eleven clerk in an armed robbery in San Leandro.

The incident unfolded early Wednesday around 5:15 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on 525 Williams Street. Police responded after getting a call about the clerk being shot.

Authorities identified the shooter and robber as 30-year-old Anthony Craft of Oakland. Craft allegedly made off with stolen cash after he shot the clerk in the chest, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Police tracked Craft to the 1400 block of 105th Avenue, where he was arrested on Thursday.

Craft was charged with attempted homicide, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and having an outstanding warrant for robbery.