Suspect in deadly shooting at San Jose homeless camp arrested

After more than six months, San Jose police have arrested the suspect in the city's 13th homicide of 2024, which occurred in a homeless camp, authorities said.

Police arrested 44-year-old Joseph Martinez for the death of a man he allegedly shot at a homeless camp near Mclaughlin Avenue and Highway 280 on the evening of May 9.

The victim, whose identification is being held pending notification of next of kin, was hospitalized before dying three days later from his injuries sustained in the shooting, police said.

Martinez allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived. Through their preliminary investigation, Martinez was "immediately" identified as the suspect.

On Halloween, Martinez was arrested for an unrelated crime in Reno, Nevada, and was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility.

Martinez was extradited to San Jose and is facing murder charges. He was booked into the Santa Clara Main Jail where he remains without bail.

It wasn't immediately made known if Martinez or the suspect were living at the homeless camp where the shooting took place. Circumstances leading up to the shooting also remain unclear.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Taylor or Det. Harrington at 4257@sanjoseca.gov or 4365@sanjoseca.gov.

Anonymous reporting is also available.