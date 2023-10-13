Suspect escapes from San Mateo sheriff's custody, arrested 2 hours later

A San Jose man briefly escaped custody on Thursday and led sheriff's deputies on a two-hour search, the San Mateo Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Nathan James Hubbard, 29, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on burglary charges, and was being held at the Hall of Justice for questioning.

Hubbard was shackled with leg restraints secured to his ankles, but managed to free himself, "resulting in his escape from our custody," the San Mateo sheriff said in a press release.

He managed to make it as far as Menlo Park before law enforcement officials were able to arrest him for the second time that day.

"The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and deepest gratitude to our invaluable law enforcement partners, including the Redwood City Police, the California Highway Patrol, the Atherton Police Department, and the Menlo Park Police Department," the San Mateo sheriff said in a press release.