Suspect held in San Jose car-vandalism spree

A suspect was arrested early Thursday in connection with a vandalism spree in a San Jose neighborhood inwhich car windows were smashed with a baseball bat, police said.

Cennedh Redard, 24, of San Jose was taken into custody shortly after being spotted vandalizing a vehicle with a bat on the 1500 block of S. Capitol Avenue, said Officer Gina Tepoorten, a San Jose police spokeswoman.

At least 18 other cars were damaged during the spree, police said.

Roberto Andrade's Jeep Liberty was among them. He spent the morning cleaning up, and he wasn't alone.

"Just broken windows, all around," Andrade said. "My neighbor's broken windows, myself 4 car (windows) broken, so now it's time to fix them up again, I guess."

Again, because this is the second night that Andrade's been hit by vandals in this neighborhood. He had just spent $250 to fix a window from the night before.

So when Andrade heard a noise before dawn Thursday, he was jolted awake.

"Around 2:10 we heard a bat shattering glass," he said. "Metal bat, hitting like you would hit a hard ball, you hear the ding sound - ding! - and then shattered."

Andrade jumped up and went to see what was happening.

"I looked out the window, I didn't see nobody but you can still hear him going down the street busting windows," Andrade said.

He found four windows on his Jeep smashed. He'll have to shell out at least $300 for a new front windshield.

Other residents awoke to realize that they had been hit too.

The vandal apparently picked cars at random. Some vehicles were parked on driveways, others were parked on the street.

Neighbors tell KTVU nothing like this has happened in this area. The motive is unknown.

Business was brisk for mobile auto-glass companies.

"You can't really do anything about it. Just fix it and keep going," Andrade said.