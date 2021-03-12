Suspect identified in Tuesday's Bay Bridge shooting near Treasure Island; considered armed and dangerous

article

The California Highway Patrol has identified a suspect involved in last Tuesday morning's shooting on the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island.

The suspect is Luis Candelaria, and detectives are currently looking for him. The CHP said Friday evening that Candelaria is considered armed and dangerous.

At approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, the CHP was advised that a gunshot wound patient was being treated at a San Francisco hospital. Detectives assigned to the CHP Golden Gate Division's Special Investigations Unit responded to the hospital and spoke with the shooting victim, who was in critical condition. After interviewing the victim, detectives determined that the individual was shot in the chest at 5:25 a.m. while standing near his 2003 Subaru Outback on the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 80 near the Treasure Island offramp.

The shooting suspect fled the scene.

The CHP said the shooting is being actively investigated as of Friday evening. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.





