Suspect in Antioch barber shop vehicle assault surrenders to police

A woman suspected of using a vehicle to strike a barber who had just given her child a haircut on Dec. 4 surrendered to Antioch police on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo of Brentwood, was accompanied by an attorney when she turned herself in to Detective Tom Smith, but refused to provide a statement.

Police say Delgadillo, a Brentwood resident, allegedly argued with the victim, Brian Martin, 63, about the haircut he had given her son at the Delta Barber Shop at 1631 A St. around 3:45 p.m. Dec. 4.

According to police, the argument escalated to the point that Delgadillo got inside her blue 2006 Toyota Prius and allegedly hit the barber with it, pushing him into and breaking through the glass storefront and seriously injuring him.

She then fled the scene with her son. The man was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

Delgadillo has been booked into the County Jail in Martinez and the case is scheduled tp be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or police at (925) 778-2441. The public can also text-a-tip to 274637 with the keyword "ANTIOCH".